Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

HRTX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.95. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

