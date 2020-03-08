Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to post sales of $38.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.88 billion and the highest is $38.55 billion. Kroger reported sales of $37.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $125.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.87 billion to $126.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.66 billion to $129.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,628,000 after buying an additional 524,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $243,211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

