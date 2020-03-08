Brokerages Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post sales of $18.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.39 billion and the lowest is $18.23 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $14.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $80.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 billion to $81.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.40 billion to $88.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

