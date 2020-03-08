Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report sales of $754.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.04 million. Brown-Forman reported sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BF.B. Cfra downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE BF.B opened at $62.25 on Friday. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown-Forman (BF.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.