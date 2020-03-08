Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

