Bulwark Hits Market Cap of $180,548.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a total market cap of $180,548.00 and $6.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

