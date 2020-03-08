CaixaPay 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $316,683.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

