Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

