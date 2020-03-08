Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $144.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,732,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,119,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.