Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CRS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 297,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

