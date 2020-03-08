Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $288,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

