Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.39% of Castlight Health worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Castlight Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zant Kenny Van purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,733 shares of company stock worth $161,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

