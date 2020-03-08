Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,104 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cavco Industries worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

