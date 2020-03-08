CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of -1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:CVX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

