Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 333,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

