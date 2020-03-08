Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 8,606,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

