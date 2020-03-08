Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,779 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Centerstate Bank worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,046. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

