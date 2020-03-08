Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,176 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $1,541,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $352,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $57.74 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -230.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

