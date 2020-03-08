Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,583 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Ambarella worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from to in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

