Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46,399 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of United States Steel worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Cowen lowered their target price on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

NYSE X opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.99. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

