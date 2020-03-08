Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,255 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Rambus worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Rambus by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.06 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

