Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,983 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of TowneBank worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,017,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

