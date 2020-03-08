Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 91,958 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of FGL worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FGL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FGL alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.61. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.