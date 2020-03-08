Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 94,721 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Verra Mobility worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 980,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

