Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NIC worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 70,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NIC by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

EGOV stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

