Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

