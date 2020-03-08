Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of James River Group worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in James River Group by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 712.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

