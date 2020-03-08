Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,551 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of iRobot worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iRobot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.