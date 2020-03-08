Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,334 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Matador Resources worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,225 shares of company stock worth $537,025. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.