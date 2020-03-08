Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,906 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Continental Building Products worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,955,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBPX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

