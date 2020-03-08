Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,834 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of ePlus worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

PLUS stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $978.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

