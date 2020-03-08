Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,221 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Navistar International worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $3,367,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Navistar International Corp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.01.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

