Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,745 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Standard Motor Products worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 306,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $905.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

