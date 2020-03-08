Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,838 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.97 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

