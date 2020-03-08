Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Patrick Industries worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 29.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $664,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,615 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,257 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

