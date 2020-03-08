Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 101,429 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

