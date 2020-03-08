Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Redfin worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Redfin stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $3,052,040 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

