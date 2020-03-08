Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Career Education worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Career Education by 226.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 710,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 177,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Career Education Corp. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

