Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Hawaiian worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

