Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $30.63.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

