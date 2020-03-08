Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of US Ecology worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,727 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in US Ecology by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in US Ecology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director Daniel Fox acquired 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $43,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ECOL opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.70. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

