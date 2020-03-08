Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,486 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

