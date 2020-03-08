Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 993,351 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Callon Petroleum worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,070,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

