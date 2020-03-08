Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Workiva worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 377.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.93. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.