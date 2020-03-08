Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Tutor Perini worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tutor Perini by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tutor Perini by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

