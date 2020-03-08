Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Coeur Mining worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,217 shares of company stock worth $112,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

