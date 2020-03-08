Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $3,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

