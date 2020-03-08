Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

