Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Park National worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Park National by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $86.37 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

