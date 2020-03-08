Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Core Laboratories worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after acquiring an additional 482,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 514,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,286,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.